Richmond marathon men’s winner, women’s half-marathon winner disqualified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Anthem Richmond Marathon announced Wednesday the disqualifications of the top male finisher in last Saturday’s marathon and the first and third-place female finishers in the Markel Richmond Half Marathon.

According to a press release, the disqualifications of Julius Koskei, the marathon men’s winner, Firegenet Mandefiro and Gadise Megersa, the women’s half-marathon first and third place winners, stem from their representation by a banned agent and attempts to hide this representation by the agents and athletes during the elite athlete registration process.

Elite entry and prize money rules state that to be eligible for elite entry or the prize purse at the Anthem Richmond Marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon, and VCU Health 8k, “an athlete must not be represented by coaches and/or agents who have had two or more athletes suspended or banned for the use of performance-enhancing drugs in the previous four years.”

“The athletes’ connection to this agent, and their attempts to cover it up, were discovered during a subsequent investigation into race results by the Anthem Richmond Marathon event committee,” the press release said.

Below are the updated race results for the impacted races:

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.