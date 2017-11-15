Nottoway County sheriff identifies man who died in early morning weekend shooting

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who they say died in an early morning shooting at a nightclub off Route 460.

The sheriff said that 30-year-old Alan Demar Bradshaw of Blackstone died in the hospital after he was shot early Saturday at a birthday party at the Country Inn.

The other victim Esmar Henderson is still recovering at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents ‘shocked’ by fatal double shooting in Nottoway Co.

Nearly 70 people were in attendance at the party where the shooting took place.

Residents told 8News that the two men involved had “bad blood” between their families, which could have led up to the shooting.

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are still investigating.

