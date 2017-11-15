NAACP accuses Virginia sheriff’s deputy of wearing blackface

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A sheriff’s deputy in York County has come under fire after pictures of her dressed in blackface as part of a Halloween costume surfaced on Facebook.

According to 8News affiliate WVEC, The York-James City-Williamsburg Branch of the NAACP said it is “appalled” by the photos which show the deputy made up in an attempt to look like Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. The deputy posed with a person dressed as President Donald Trump in the picture.

Just a month ago, the two politicians got into a disagreement over a telephone call made to the widow of an armed service member who died in action.

The NAACP said that when they brought their problem with the costume up to York County officials, the group’s consensus was that the “decision to dress in blackface was wholly inappropriate and completely unacceptable.”

Despite the fact that officials recognized the group’s concern, the NAACP said that “it was clear the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office would take no disciplinary action.”

The sheriff’s office is holding a news conference Wednesday night to address the situation.

