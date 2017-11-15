Monument Avenue Commission meets to discuss how to gather community input

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Monument Avenue Commission met Tuesday night to discuss the best ways to gather public input on the controversial topic of the monuments.

Members agreed to categorize comments collected on the commission’s website and to eventually make those comments public. Across the first four months of 2018, they’ll also meet private groups who have a stake in the process.

8News spoke with Christy Coleman, the CEO of the American Civil War Museum who said the smaller groups should allow for better conversation.

“We are more inclined to the smaller group because you can actually have a dialogue, a conversation with somebody. When you’re in a large forum, it tends to be more about making a point rather than having a conversation,” Coleman said.

Members of the Commission say the next public comment session will be restricted to Richmond city residents.

The commission is charged with finding ways to add historical context to Confederate monuments or whether to move them out of the public space altogether.

The city attorney expects either change to be challenged in court.

No word on when the next meeting will be held.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.