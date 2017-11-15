Mistrial declared in case of Petersburg woman who left boyfriend to die at crash scene

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A mistrial has been declared in the Chaquita Pettaway murder case.

However, she was also found guilty Wednesday of driving while intoxicated and with a revoked license.

Pettaway was arrested in the summer of 2016 in connection with a crash on I-95 that left her boyfriend dead.

Pettaway led police on a pursuit before crashing her vehicle on the exit ramp from I-95 south to South Crater Road. At the time of the incident, Pettaway was arrested for drunk driving and was transported to a local hospital where she told police that no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police later returned to the scene and found the body of Michael D. Jones, the suspect’s boyfriend. The body was located “a very long distance away” in a swampy brush area, which police say explains why he was not initially noticed.

Pettaway was sentenced to 18 months in jail and was fined $5,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver sought in connection to fatal Petersburg wreck turns herself in

