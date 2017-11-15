Local officials discuss security after California school shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One day after a gunman fired dozens of shots at an elementary school in northern California, 8News spoke with local school officials to see what they have done to prevent similar situations from happening here.

School officials in both Henrico and Hanover said they have worked many hours to create a protocol to prevent such violence.

In fact, Hanover officials just recently created a new position to improve security in the school system.

Officials in Hanover said it starts with a strong relationship with law enforcement and EMS.

“We work with school resource officers and DARE officers every day,” said Hanover County Public Information Officer Chris Whitley. “They are in our schools and in our community. Whether it’s conducting a variety of drills throughout the year, they are a partner every single day.”

During last year’s budget process, Superintendent Doctor Michael Gill decided to create a school safety and security coordinator position.

“Our person primarily has their finger on the pulse of safety and security throughout the school division,” Whitley said. “It is their primary focus day in and day out. This person is in our schools working with our principals and our staff.”

On the job only a few months, the safety and security coordinator is already reviewing current emergency plans.

“This person is conducting a complete audit, a comprehensive audit of all of our safety and security measures throughout the division from processes and protocols to physical security measures.,” Whitley said.

In Henrico, schools make it a point to prepare throughout the year.

“We might do an orientation with kids and teachers at the beginning of the school year,” Director of Communications and Public Relations Andy Jenks said.

Chesterfield County school officials say along with drills and working with law enforcement, they have installed additional electronic locking systems at the elementary and middle school levels.

A project is also in the works to upgrade the camera system in the high schools.

