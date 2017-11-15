Increased traffic expected near Chesterfield Amazon center during holidays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials are warning motorists in upcoming traffic increase.

According to officials, traffic around the Amazon fulfillment center on Meadowville Technology Parkway will get heavier starting Nov. 20.

The holiday shipping tush will cause traffic patterns similar to years past and officials are recommending that people allow extra time getting through that area in the early morning and evening.

Amazon traffic will be allowed in and out from the north only via Meadowville Technology Parkway during shift changes. The North Enon Church Road access to Meadowville Technology Parkway will be closed during shift changes.

Outgoing Amazon traffic will be directed left out of the parking lot toward the traffic circle that connects Meadowville Technology Parkway and Meadowville Road. Electronic message boards, as well as training conducted by Amazon, will encourage employees to then take Interstate 295 and avoid Rivers Bend Boulevard.

