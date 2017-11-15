Henrico School Board member pleads guilty in DUI case

Related Coverage Henrico School Board member arrested for DUI also charged with refusing to take breath test

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County School Board member pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence back in August.

Roscoe Dennis Cooper III, 43, the school board’s vice chairman, was sentenced to six months in jail, but all six were suspended. Cooper was fined $500 with $250 suspended.

The judge also suspended Cooper’s license for one year and he will also be required to use an interlock for one year.

Cooper was also charged with refusing to take a breath test to determine the alcohol content in his blood, but that charge will be dropped.

