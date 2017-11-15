Factory infuses coffee and cannabis together

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – Coffee is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. And with your jolt of caffeine, you can also get a little buzz. As marijuana becomes legal in more and more states, the cannabis industry is looking for new ways to cash in.

You can’t find these coffee pods at the grocery store.

Brew Budz makes k-cups filled with coffee, cocoa, and teas infused with cannabis oil out of a factory in Las Vegas.

“People are very ritualistic about their cannabis consumption, they can bring them together in a very discreet easy form to consume cannabis.”

Recreational and medicinal marijuana is now legal in 29 states and the District of Columbia. That’s led to a billion-dollar market, including edibles. A variety of companies are now offering cannabis coffee or tea that fits right into your keurig or traditional coffee maker.

In Orange County, California, Gangja Grindz makes cannabis-laced coffee filters, k-cups and cold coffee and tea drinks.

CEO Chris Haze says the business has grown 600 percent in the last year.

“When you put the product into things they are familiar with, you remove the smell, you remove the visual representation of cannabis, it takes a lot of fear out of using a cannabis product.”

“It gives me some focus when I go to sleep. It really helps settle my mind and relax my body.”

But enjoying a cup isn’t cheap.

Brew Budz’s k-cups cost seven dollars a piece.

The federal government still says marijuana is illegal. These products are only available in some states where cannabis is legal.

