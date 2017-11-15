Chesterfield Police looking for juveniles accused of assault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for three juvenile suspects who they say may have been involved in an assault at the Chesterfield Towne Center mall Nov. 12.

Police said the assault happened in the mall’s food court restroom. Police did not elaborate further on what happened.

Anyone who has information about the crime or knows the identity of the suspects should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

You can also leave a tip at p3tips.com/699.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.