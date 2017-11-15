Chesterfield Police asking for help identifying women who may be involved in credit card fraud

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Chesterfield County are asking for help identifying two women who they say may be involved in stealing a wallet and using it to make fraudulent credit card purchases.

Police said that a wallet was stolen from the Kroger on Polo Parkway on Nov. 9.

Shortly thereafter, credit cards from the wallet were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico County.

If you recognize either suspect, please contact police at 804-748-0060 or 804-748-1251.

