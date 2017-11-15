Beamer among seven named to 2018 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

VIRGINIA BEACH – The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and longtime Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman will both be enshrined as members of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Prior to his retirement in 2015, Beamer was the winningest active coach in FBS history at the time of his retirement, having tallied an impressive career record of 238-121-2 at Virginia Tech. Under Beamer, Virginia Tech football enjoyed unprecedented success, with 23 consecutive bowl appearances, a mark that the Hokies have extended to 25 straight under head coach Justin Fuente in 2017.

Hartman retired from coaching in June of 2006, following 28 seasons at Virginia Tech and 47 seasons on the collegiate level. His No. 1 was the first baseball number to be retired at Tech.He earned the highest recognition a collegiate coach could receive when he was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during the ABCA 2004 annual convention in San Antonio, Texas. A 2002 inductee into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, Hartman is also a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Hartman’s overall coaching record of 1,444-816-8 placed him fourth in all-time wins among Division I baseball coaches at the time he retired. His 47 seasons as a Division I head baseball coach are tied for the most ever coached by an individual in the profession. His final record at Tech is 961-591-8 and he became Tech’s winningest baseball coach in 1987. He guided Tech to more victories than any other coach during the university’s athletic history.

Beamer was appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee in 2017 and also received the Neyland Trophy for his contributions to the game. He was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was voted the Coach of the Decade in the BIG EAST Conference in 2000. He guided his alma mater to four Atlantic Coast Conference championships, five ACC Coastal Division crowns, three BIG EAST Conference titles, six BCS appearances, two “major” bowl victories and a trip to the national championship game in 2000. Including his tenure at Murray State from 1981-86, he finished his illustrious career with 280 head coaching victories.

A three-time BIG EAST Coach of the Year (1995, 1996, 1999), Beamer was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2005. He was the consensus National Coach of the Year in 1999.

Beamer continues to serve Virginia Tech as an ambassador for athletics and the spokesperson for the Drive for 25 campaign that seeks to increase membership in the Virginia Tech Athletic Fund (aka the “Hokie Club”) to 25,000 members.

Other members of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 include: Michael Cuddyer, Doug Doughty, Thomas Jones, Kara Lawson, Rick Mahorn and Megan Silva Schultz.