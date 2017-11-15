ACC Update: Hokies and ‘Hoos trying to build momentum before Commonwealth Cup

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech will face Pitt in its final home game of 2017 as the Hokies take on the Panthers at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. 17 Hokies will be honored pregame as part of Senior Day at Lane Stadium. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

HOKIES CELEBRATE SENIOR DAY VS. PITT

• Virginia Tech hosts Pitt on Saturday as the Hokies will honor 17 players in a pregame ceremony.

• The Hokies are coming off of a 28-22 loss at Georgia Tech (11/11) while Pitt suffered a 34-31 home loss last Thursday night vs. UNC (11/9).

• Virginia Tech posted a 39-36 win at Pitt last season (10/27/16), while the Panthers registered a 17-13 win in their last trip to Blacksburg (10/3/15).

• Tech is 14-3 under head coach Justin Fuente against unranked foes.

• Since Tech joined the ACC in 2004, the Hokies are 61-11 at home against unranked ACC opponents.

• Both Virginia Tech and Pitt have defeated Duke and lost to Georgia Tech.

THE #LPD DEFENDS LANE STADIUM

• Among Power Five schools, only Penn State (7.8 points per game) is allowing fewer points at home than Virginia Tech (8.2 points per game). Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry served as a graduate assistant under Tech DC Bud Foster from 1995-97.

• Since joining the ACC in 2004, Tech is 67-6 when holding foes to 21 points or less at Lane Stadium, including wins in 19 of its last 21 ACC home games.

• Pitt has lost five straight games when scoring 21 points or fewer, including an 0-4 mark in 2017.

• Tech is 9-2 at Lane Stadium under Fuente and is seeking to register five home wins for a second straight season.

BEAMER BALL LIVES HERE!

• Virginia Tech’s tradition of special teams excellence is alive and well as Tech leads or is tied for the ACC lead in five special teams categories.

• Tech’s Greg Stroman and Pitt’s Quadree Henderson are the only two ACC players with two punt return touchdowns in 2017.

• Stroman and Henderson both own four career punt return touchdowns.

• Only Oklahoma (62) and Auburn (54) have more touchbacks on kickoffs than Virginia Tech (51) and Arizona (51).

YOU GO, G-STRO!

• With a 24-yard interception return touchdown at Georgia Tech (11/11), senior cornerback Greg Stroman now has six career return touchdowns (four punt returns, one interception return, one fumble return) and needs one more to tie DeAngelo Hall (7) for the program record.

• Stroman is tied for second in Tech history with four career punt return touchdowns – only Hall (5) has more.

• Stroman’s four punt return touchdowns have come over his last 22 games. He’s averaged a TD once every 14.8 returns over that span.

• Only Washington’s Dante Pettis owns more punt return yards (412) and touchdowns (2) this season than Stroman. Three of the top five players on the below list hail from the ACC.