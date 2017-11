RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Varina Blue Devils defeated L.C. Bird 33-7 in the opening round of the VHSL football region 5B state playoffs, their first win over the Skyhawks since 1999. They will face the top seed in the region, the Hermitage Panthers this Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Blue Devils lost to the Panthers 42-21 at the beginning of the regular season.

Advertisement