8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Playoffs Week 1: Dinwiddie’s K’Ymon Pope

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie Generals dispatched Huguenot in the first round of the VHSL Class 4 Playoffs Friday.

Junior quarterback K’Ymon Pope was a major catalyst for the Generals’ offense. He threw two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Generals advanced.

Friday, Dinwiddie 11-0 Dinwiddie will face 11-0 Eastern View (Culpeper). The winner will play the winner of 11-0 Louisa County and 11-0 Monacan.

K’Ymon Pope is the younger brother of Dinwiddie senior K’Vaughan Pope, who has committed to Ohio State. The younger Pope says he wants to help is brother and the other seniors win a state championship in their final season.