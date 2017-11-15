5 Virginia firefighters under investigation after alleged gang rape of teen

STRASBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Five volunteer firefighters in Northern Virginia are being investigated in connection with an alleged gang rape of a teenage girl that may have been posted on social media.

8News affiliate WJLA reports that authorities in Shenandoah County say the alleged rape occurred at several different locations — including the Strasburg Fire Department — last spring and was also recorded and shared on Snapchat.

According to court records, the 17-year-old female victim was highly intoxicated and taken to three different locations: the fire department, a home of one of the men and a hotel.

WJLA reports that Strasburg’s raised a red flag on the incident after receiving reports from concerned citizens.

Search warrants have been filed against the firefighters although no one has been arrested or charged at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

