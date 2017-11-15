21-year-old man identified as victim in Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in the county’s east end Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene after getting a call about a medical emergency in the 4600 block of Needham Court.

When they arrived they found the man, later identified as Ra’Quan L. Mayo, age 21, of Chesterfield, suffering from a life-threatening injury. Shortly thereafter, he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Crime Stoppers calls and texts are anonymous.

