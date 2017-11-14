Waverly police officer hits, kills pedestrian

WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an early morning fatal crash in Sussex County.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 40 in Waverly.

Investigators told 8News that a Waverly police car was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when the officer hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The Virginia State Police crash team is on scene and assisting with the investigation.

Currently all lanes all of Route 460 are shut down. The Virginia Department of Transportation is assisting with road closure, and in setting up alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

