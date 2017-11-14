Virginia Tax Amnesty ends Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time is running out for taxpayers to clear up tax debt through the state’s tax amnesty program.

The program ends at midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

At the end of the amnesty period, the state will assess an additional 20 percent penalty on any remaining amnesty qualified liabilities.

To see who is eligible or how to file and pay, visit here.

