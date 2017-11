RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The stage is set for an intrastate showdown between VCU and Virginia. The game tips at 4:00 PM Friday at the Siegel Center. The reason for the early tip time is that the Rams need to hop a flight Friday night to get to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.

The Cavaliers come into the game 2-0, having soundly beaten UNC-Greensboro and blown out Austin Peay. The Rams are 2-0 as well with wins over Grambling State and North Florida.