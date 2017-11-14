Thursday is the last day to nominate a principal for a prestigious award

(WRIC) — Thursday is the last day to nominate an outstanding principal for the REB Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership.

The awards provide a tangible, public way to recognize a principal at a local school. The Community Foundation’s yearly awards identify, recognize and support leadership excellence in the Richmond area. Honorees receive an unrestricted $7,500 cash grant and $7,500 to be used for school initiatives.

Eligible are principals from public schools in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties and the city of Richmond. Nominees should have served in their current positions for at least three years.

To find out more and download a nomination form, click here.

Who:

The Community Foundation invites nominations from students, parents, colleagues, school personnel and administrators and the community at large. Nominations should take the form of a completed nomination form, downloaded from the foundation’s website, a one- to two-page typeset letter describing the nominee’s distinguished educational leadership. It can be accompanied by up to three one-page letters of support. Principals may not nominate themselves.

When:

Nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered and must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2017. Emailed or faxed nominations are not accepted.

Where:

Please mail nominations to:

REB Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership

The Community Foundation

Attn: Stacey Keeley, Donor Engagement Officer

7501 Boulders View Drive, Suite 110

Richmond, Va. 23225