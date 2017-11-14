Swedish man deported after abducting 12-year-old in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WVa. (WOWK) — A Swedish man who abducted a 12-year-old girl in West Virginia has been handed back over to Swedish authorities.

Mercer County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wolfe says Simon Apell, 19, pleaded guilty to abduction with intent to defile.

Once Apell made his plea, he was handed over to a member of the Swedish Embassy.

Apell faces justice from the Swedish government which has universal jurisdiction, which means the government is allowed to convict citizens for crimes that were not committed within the country.

Apell could face multiple charges in Sweden, including sex with a minor and using a computer to seduce a minor. If he is found guilty, he will not be allowed back into the U.S.

