Spirit Airlines to bring nonstop flights from RIC to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spirit Airlines will start daily, nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport (RIC) to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on March 15, 2018.

The airline said that the fares will be “ultra-low,” and that travelers will have more choices when flying south.

“Watching both this community and this airline grow and change over the last decade, I know the time is right to bring Spirit to Virginia,” Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines’ vice president of consumer marketing said. “Our commitment to low fares will bring more travel opportunities to the area, whether it be a family theme park vacation or last-minute beach getaway.”

According to a release, Spirit Airlines’ fares are on average 30 percent less than other airlines, and allow passengers to pay for in-flight services instead of lumping it into the ticket price.

“Richmond International Airport welcomes the arrival of Spirit Airlines,” Aubrey M. Stanley, chairman of the Capital Region Airport Commission said. “Spirit is one of America’s fastest-growing airlines and with its announcement of new Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale service from RIC, Richmond Region travelers have more choices, easier access, and more savings than ever before to two of our most popular destinations.”

