Rose McGowan surrenders to Virginia police on drug charge

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. An arrest warrant has been obtained for McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says in an email Tuesday night that McGowan has surrendered to Airports Authority Police. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Airports Authority Police Department got the warrant on Feb. 1.

McGowan was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

McGowan is among several actresses who have said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.

