Richmond Ambulance Authority holding car seat safety checks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Holiday travel is just around the corner and the Richmond Ambulance Authority reminds you to make sure your most precious cargo is safe and secure.

They’re offering free car seat safety checks next Monday at the Target on Forest Hill Avenue from 2 to 5 p.m. and next Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Sheila Lane in Richmond.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.