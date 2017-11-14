Police officer hits, kills 47-year-old Waverly man

WAVERLY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an early morning fatal crash in Sussex County.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 40 in Waverly.

Investigators told 8News that a Waverly police car was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when the officer hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Antonio T. Green of Waverly.

The Virginia State Police crash team was on the scene and assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

All lanes all of Route 460 were reopened shortly after 6 a.m. after being shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

