Police looking for Virginia man charged with raping 2 young girls

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV/WRIC) — Police in Front Royal are looking for a man who they say raped two children.

Front Royal Police representatives said that 57-year-old Mike Haymond raped and sodomized two girls under the age of 13 back in October.

Police officials said that Haymond was interviewed by authorities before being charged with two counts of rape and 2 counts of forcible sodomy. However, before officers could arrest him he fled the area.

Officials would not provide additional details on the crimes considering the sensitive nature of the investigation, and it is also unclear which direction Haymond may have fled.

Police said that Haymond is 5’9″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

If you have any info regarding this case, you should contact Detective Landin Waller of the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 636-2208 or lwaller@frontroyalva.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.