Northampton correctional officer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A Northampton County correctional officer is accused of improper sexual conduct with an inmate at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says Maria D. Owens was relieved of her duties on Nov. 1, after an investigation revealed Owens met with a male inmate on multiple occasions and gave the man a cell phone to use while in jail.

Owens has been charged with carnal knowledge of an inmate and illegal conveyance of a cellular telephone to an incarcerated prisoner.

25-year-old Jodecii Purnell, of Westover, Maryland, was charged with possessing a cellular telephone while incarcerated without authorization.

Doughty says no additional information has been released at this time.

