Monument Avenue Commission to discuss next phase of their plans Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monument Avenue Commission is expected to meet Tuesday evening to discuss the next steps and plan the next phase of engagement with the community.

The commission will be meeting for the first time in months after the planned Sept. 13 meeting was rescheduled by Mayor Stoney, citing “public safety” concerns.

Back in June, Stoney created the commission to “redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line” Monument Avenue by placing placards nearby giving the context and history of the time in which they were built.

But after the violence in Charlottesville, Stoney called for the commission to examine the possibility of removing and/or relocating some of the city’s Confederate monuments.

The work session will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Virginia. Members of the public are welcome to observe the meeting. Those wishing to submit suggestions or ideas to the Commission for consideration may do so by email at monumentavenuecommission.org, or by mail: Monument Avenue Commission, City Hall, 2nd Floor, 900 E. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

