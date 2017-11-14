Henrico woman arrested for DWI following hit-and-run crash had child in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police arrested a woman for DWI following a crash on Monday.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Millhiser Avenue for a hit-and-run traffic crash.

Police said that during their investigation, Sara Packett Pyles, 38, drove back to the crash scene and had a juvenile in the car with her.

During the encounter, Pyles was suspected of being under the influence, police said.

After police further investigated, Pyles was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

