Henrico Police investigating a suspicious death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police say that they are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the county’s east end Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a patrol officer found the man while conducting patrols in the area near the intersection of Millers Lane and Gay Avenue.

Authorities did not elaborate about a possible cause of death but said they are not looking for suspects at this time.

