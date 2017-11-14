Henrico County police looking for bank robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are looking for a man who they say robbed a bank in the county’s West End Tuesday evening.

Police said the Virginia Commonwealth Bank located in the 900 block of North Parham Road was robbed around 5 p.m. when a white male suspect walked in and demanded money.

Police described the suspect as a 5’11”-6’1″ white male who weights between 220-240 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a camouflage boonie-style hat, a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Police said tellers gave him the money without resisting and the suspect fled on foot.

Police are asking that if anyone has information regarding this robbery to call police at 501-5000 or the Richmond Metro Crimes Stoppers at 780-1000.

