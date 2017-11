PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — A fund has been set up to help with Portsmouth Officer Angelina Baaklini’s recovery expenses.

According to police, a 15-year-old shot here while she was trying to arrest him.

To donate online, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.