Chesterfield 9th grader among winners of Veterans Day essay contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial has announced the winners of its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Essay Contest.

Kevin Amoroso, a ninth-grader at Carver College and Career Academy in Chesterfield, was the winner of the high school category. Annika Plunkett, a sixth-grader at James Madison Middle School in Roanoke, was the winner in the middle-school category.

Both students traveled to Richmond and read aloud their essays as part of the program for the 61st Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater on Saturday, November 11.

The theme for the 2017 Veterans Day Essay Contest was “Home” or “Homecoming” for American soldiers and veterans.

“We received more than 100 entries from across the state for this year’s essay contests,” said Morgan Guyer, Assistant Director of Education at the Virginia War Memorial. “We were very pleased with how well-written all of the essays were. It was difficult to choose only one winner in each category.”

In addition to having the opportunity to read their winning essays at the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony, both winners received a cash prize as did their teachers who assisted them in entering the contest. Kevin Amoroso and Annika Plunkett each received a check for $250. Kevin’s teacher, Stephanie O’Neil, and Annika’s teacher, Angela Kryl, each received a check for $100 for use in their classrooms.

The winning essays will be displayed at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and can also be viewed online.

