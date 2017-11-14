2 arrested after man found murdered behind South Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred last month in Southside Richmond.

The fatal shooting occurred during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, October 10. Richmond Police received a call for a person down in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway shortly after 5 a.m. and found 29-year-old Chanti N. Robinson in the rear parking lot of a business suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities announced Tuesday that 39-year-old Christopher L. Shelly of the 2000 block of Dinwiddie Avenue and 44-year-old Rodney F. Lynch of the 1500 block of Ingram Avenue had been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

