Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns

(WFLA/WAVY/WRIC) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.
The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program.
The program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February for American Heart Month. The program aims to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.
Donated hats should be made with red cotton or acrylic yarns of medium to heavy weight. The yarn should be machine washable and dryable.
They’re also accepting yarn donation.
Participating Hospitals in Virgina for 2017:
- Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medicacl Center
- Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital
- Danville Regional Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
- LewisGale Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Memorial Hospital of Martinsville
- North Community Hospital
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara RMH Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
