Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns

(WFLA/WAVY/WRIC) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.

The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

The program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February for American Heart Month. The program aims to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.

Donated hats should be made with red cotton or acrylic yarns of medium to heavy weight. The yarn should be machine washable and dryable.

They’re also accepting yarn donation.

Participating Hospitals in Virgina for 2017:

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital

Bon Secours St. Francis Medicacl Center

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital

Danville Regional Medical Center

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Medical Center

Lonesome Pine Hospital

Mary Washington Hospital

Memorial Hospital of Martinsville

North Community Hospital

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Stafford Hospital

Warren Memorial Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital

