Virginia Union fires football coach Mark James

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Union Athletic Department announced Monday that it has terminated Head Football Coach Mark James.

In a statement, VUU Athletic Director Joe Taylor said, ““We want to thank Coach James for his efforts in leading the Panther football program.” It continued, “After serious discussions about the future of Virginia Union Football, the decision was made that it’s time to move the program forward under new leadership.”

James, a Virginia Union alumnus, compiled a 26-15 record in his four seasons as Panthers Head Coach. In 2015 he took the Panthers to the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the first time since 1991.