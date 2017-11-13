Virginia drills Austin Peay 93-49

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jay Huff put on a show in his Virginia debut with 16 points and the Cavaliers made quick work of Austin Peay, 93-49, on Monday night.

Huff, a 7-footer who redshirted last season and whose stretch-four potential has had fans buzzing with anticipation, made a 3-pointer on his first college shot and a put-back dunk moments later, drawing roars from the crowd that grew louder with each of six consecutive made shots at John Paul Jones Arena.

Devon Hall led Virginia (2-0) with a career-high 19 points and Kyle Guy had 14.

Dayton Gumm led the Governors (0-2) with 13. Austin Peay gave up more points off turnovers in the first half, 23, than it scored, trailing 51-22.

The Cavaliers led 13-5 when Huff entered the game to cheers with 13:50 left in the first half. After never leaving the bench in Virginia’s season-opening victory, he turned those cheers to roars 33 seconds later when he made the 3-pointer. He made the crowd downright giddy with a putback dunk just over a minute later.

In all, he made his first six shots and led Virginia with 13 points in the half. He finished 7 for 8 with two 3-pointers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay: The Governors, who reached the NCAA Tournament just two years ago, are in the midst of a complete program overhaul since the retirement of coach Dave Loos, the career victories leader in the Ohio Valley Conference. They have a first-year, first-time head coach in Matt Figger and eight new players.

Virginia: The Cavaliers looked better offensively than in their opener against UNC Greensboro, but it had as much to do with the competition as Virginia’s ability to get shots almost at will. The home team took the ball to the basket with ease, helping produce 70.4-percent first-half shooting (19-27).

UP NEXT

Austin Peay plays at home for the first time this season, facing Oakland City.

Virginia steps up significantly in competition, facing VCU and first-year coach Mike Rhoades.