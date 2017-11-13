VIDEO: Richmond police search for man who threatened 7-Eleven employee with gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who is a suspected of brandishing a firearm inside a downtown 7-Eleven.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, the suspect walked into the 7-eleven, located at 1001 E. Main Street, asking for cigarillos.

The victim asked the suspect for identification and after going back and forth, the suspect threw his ID on the counter, police said. The victim then told the suspect to leave.

After refusing, he pulled out a firearm and stated “b**ches like you, I’ll shoot.”

The suspect left the store and fled on foot.

He is described as a black male in his early 20’s and approximately 5’5” feet tall. At the time he was wearing a black zipped up hoodie with headphones on, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about these individuals or their whereabouts is asked to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

