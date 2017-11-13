Truck slams into Richmond laundromat, driver nowhere to be found

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A truck slammed into a laundromat on the southside of Richmond just before 3 a.m. Monday. When police arrived at the Poly Cleaners and Coin Laundry on Broad Rock Boulevard and Kinsley Avenue they found the wrecked truck, but no driver.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time of the crash. A building inspector will be looking into how much damage was done.

This is a developing story.

