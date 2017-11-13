Stafford school dealing with second threat in less than 2 months

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Stafford County officials are investigating the second threat at Brooke Point High School in less than two months.

Stafford Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a report of a threat at the school Monday, but did not discuss the nature of the threat. School officials also confirmed they are investigating after a note of threatening nature was found at the school. They said it’s the second similar incident in just over a month.

School officials tell 8News that the safety of students and staff is of the utmost importance, and that they will be working with the Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation.

No suspect information has been released and no one is charged yet in the case. Stay with 8News for updates.

