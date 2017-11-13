Richmond restaurant named best vegetarian restaurant in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond restaurant is the best place to get vegetarian food, according to a new report.

Fresca, located on the corner of Cary and Addison Streets in the Fan District, was named the best vegetarian restaurant in Virginia by Food and Wine Magazine last week.

The restaurant opened seven years ago and serves pizza, burgers and pita sandwiches, among other things.

Fresca’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.