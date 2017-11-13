Residents ‘shocked’ by double fatal shooting in Nottoway Co.

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal double shooting at a former nightclub has Nottoway County residents curious about where the violence stems from.

Investigators responded to a call on Saturday at 2 a.m. outside the Country Inn off of Route 460.

They found two seriously injured men, who were rushed to the hospital.

One ended up dying from his injuries.

Resident Bobby Muse said he was ‘shocked’ to hear about what happened and where the shooting took place.

“Normally that restaurant or that little night club usually doesn’t have any problems,” he said.

Nearly 70 people were attending a private birthday party at the establishment where the shooting took place.

Residents told 8News the two men involved in the shooting have “bad blood” between their families, which could have led up to the shooting.

Reverend Thomas Collins said he’s in disbelief about the ordeal.

“This is rare in our community, this is not usual,” he said.

The other shooting victim is still recovering at VCU Medical Center.

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are still investigating.

