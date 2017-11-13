Police: Missing Chesterfield County sisters located

UPDATE: Chesterfield County Police said in a tweet Monday morning that the missing sisters have been located.
___
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is asking for assistance in locating two juvenile sisters.
Lt. Don Tory with Chesterfield Police tweeted out the alert Sunday night.
In the tweet, Tory said the sisters, Mikeirra Franklin and Danshae Jones, were last need on Nov. 11.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.
