Police: Missing Chesterfield County sisters located

UPDATE: Chesterfield County Police said in a tweet Monday morning that the missing sisters have been located.

___

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is asking for assistance in locating two juvenile sisters.

Lt. Don Tory with Chesterfield Police tweeted out the alert Sunday night.

In the tweet, Tory said the sisters, Mikeirra Franklin and Danshae Jones, were last need on Nov. 11.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251.

Chesterfield County PD needs your assistance in locating two juvenile sisters Mikeirra Franklin (left) & Danshae Jones (right). Both last seen on 11/11/17. Call 804-748-0660 or 804-748-1251 with information. @CCPDVa @ccpsinfo @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/tCLQpHEWa3 — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) November 13, 2017

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.