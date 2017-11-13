Police: Man assaults Henrico officer during DUI arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say a man assaulted one of their officers during a DUI arrest on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Staples Mill Road for a hit and run crash.

Zacheri Kyle Wilson, 28, was found to be the driver involved and was suspected of being intoxicated.

Further investigation led to Wilson being arrested for driving under the influence.

During the arrest process, police said, Wilson assaulted an officer. The officer was not injured.

Wilson was charged with driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, assaulting a law enforcement officer and two counts of hit and run.

