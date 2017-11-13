Police: 2 rail cars collide in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two rail cars were involved in a collision Monday afternoon in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police said that it appears two cars bumped into each other near Hopewell Street and Industrial Street.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

8News has sent crews to the scene to investigate further.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.