Plane forced to land after woman unlocks husband’s phone, discovers affair

(KRON) — A woman who learned of her husband’s affair after unlocking his phone mid-flight caused the plane to make an unscheduled landing.

A Doha to Bali Qatar Airways flight was forced to land at Chennai airport when a woman became unruly after discovering her husband was having an affair, according to the Hindustan Times.

The woman managed to unlock the phone using her sleeping husband’s fingerprint.

The flight crew tried to calm her down but were unsuccessful.

The couple, along with their child, were taken off of the flight once it landed.

The flight departed and continued its journey to Bali while the family spent the day at Chennai airport.

No police action was taken.

