North Carolina dad slaps teen referee after controversial soccer call

GERMANTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A parent who police say slapped a 16-year-old referee at a children’s soccer game has been charged with assaulting a sports official.

The incident happened at Whitley Field in Davidson County, North Carolina last week.

Christopher Allen Howell went onto the field and confronted the official during a game on Nov. 9, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

After a controversial call, Howell and the official started pushing each other before Howell slapped him, deputies said.

The teenager tried to escort Howell off the field before the assault happened.

“The kids are just standing there perplexed about why everybody is fussing,” said Davidson County Sheriff David Grice. “They don’t know the rules. You have a young person trying to mediate this thing and call the rules as he knows them. So parents need to stay out of it.”

Howell, 32, was given a citation and has a court date on Dec. 11.

