Mark James out as head VUU football coach

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Virginia Union University has fired their football coach Mark James, the school announced in an email Monday.

University Director of Athletics Joe Taylor said a search will be launched to find a new coach, which they hope to have in place early in 2018.

“We want to thank Coach James for his efforts in leading the Panther football program,” said Taylor. “After serious discussions about the future of Virginia Union Football, the decision was made that it’s time to move the program forward under new leadership.”

James was introduced as the Panthers’ coach in January of 2014. In three seasons, his teams went 26 – 15, including a 6 – 4 record this season.

