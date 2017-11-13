Hanover subdivision says county proposal could ruin the neighborhood

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — People living in a Mechanicsville subdivision are taking aim at a plan they believe could ruin their neighborhood.

The controversy is coming out of Hanover County’s review of its comprehensive plan.

One proposal would change how land on the fringe of Spring Meadows could be used.

“We want to preserve and protect this neighborhood. We don’t want to tear it down and destroy it,” explains resident Tim Cox, who bought his home more than 20 years ago.

Two weeks ago, he and four neighbors started collecting signatures on a petition for the Planning Commission. It is considering changing the area’s land use designation from suburban to mixed use.

“That would basically pave the way for redevelopment in the fringe areas of our neighborhood,” adds Cox.

He and many of his neighbors believe changing the way the land can be used would open up their neighborhood to commercial development along with the problems that come with it.

“Congestion. The traffic, probably crimes,” explains Anne Thompson.

She and her husband Rowland are holding on to the home they’ve shared for more than 40 years.

“I’m hoping nothing happens,” she said. “That they don’t pass any of this because I think it’s a bad idea.”

The group has collected close to 250 signatures. It’s going to give the petition to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

Planning Commissioner Randy Whittaker, who represents the Mechanicsville District, says he hears residents loud and clear.

Whittaker adds he is going to do all he can to keep the land designated as it is now.

The Planning Commission meets this Thursday.

